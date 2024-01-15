Many big names have made their way to ONE Championship over the past few years after establishing themselves as a combat sports powerhouse that continuously puts together exciting fights across their many cards.

One name who eventually signed with the world’s biggest martial arts promotion is Yoshihiro Akiyama.

'Sexyama' has faced a laundry list of stars and sought to challenge himself in ONE Championship, debuting in June 2019 at ONE: Legendary Quest against Agilan Thani.

However, his next bout showed why no fighter should ever take him lightly as he shared the ONE Circle with Sherif Mohamed at ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28, 2020.

Akiyama kept his younger opponent on his toes with stinging leg kicks, and while Mohamed thought he had the upper hand late in the first round, Akiyama unleashed a short right hand that sent Mohamed to the mat - his first knockout win via strikes in 13 years.

Akiyama set for special rules bout on January 28

ONE Championship is headed to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28 for ONE 165, and Akiyama will be one of eight Japanese stars partaking on the card, with his opponent being Nieky Holzken in a catchweight special rules bout.

Akiyama is very much ready for the big night as his last bout saw him TKO life-long rival Shinya Aoki at ONE X last March 2022.

The three-round bout will be split into boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, respectively, which is sure to bring in a ton of eyes to their matchup.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.