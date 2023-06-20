"I don't want his money" - When Conor McGregor was forced to take DNA test after being accused of fathering secret child from one night stand

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy. In recent weeks, the Irishman has been accused of his third-ever sexual assault by a woman he encountered in Miami. The victim alleged that 'The Notorious' and his bodyguards forced her into a bathroom, where the alleged assault took place.

However, not every incident involving McGregor and a woman is alleged to be of a sexually violent nature. Years ago, in February 2019, the Irishman was accused by Terri Murray of being the father of her one-year old child. Naturally, Conor McGregor denied fathering the child, whose name is Clodagh.

Murray, however, insisted that the baby was conceived during an alleged sexual encounter between the two that she claims took place in 2017. She implored 'The Notorious' to take a DNA test and claimed that she wasn't interested in his money and only wanted to prove his identity as her daughter's father.

According to this Mirror article, Conor McGregor ultimately took a DNA test, with its results clearing him of fathering Terri Murray's daughter. The article states that documents acquired by the Irish Herald newspaper indicated that McGregor had a zero percent chance of being the baby's father, based on the DNA test.

What's going on with the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup?

Earlier this year, the UFC announced that Conor McGregor would make his long-awaited octagon return since being sidelined by a brutal leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier in the pair's trilogy bout. The Irishman's scheduled opponent was revealed to be Michael Chandler.

The two men starred as opposing coaches in the 31st installment of The Ultimate Fighter as a way to generate hype for their clash, which was expected to take place sometime this year. Unfortunately, McGregor's refusal to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool for the mandatory six-month period has dashed the UFC's plans.

Furthermore, it is now rumored that he may no longer be interested in facing Michael Chandler at all. Bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley recently echoed rumors that 'The Notorious' may instead be matched up with Charles Oliveira after the Brazilian's stunning TKO win over Beneil Dariush.

