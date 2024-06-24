“I want to overcome all challenges” - Kirill Grishenko believes he can take out South Korean giant Kang Ji Won

Belarusian heavyweight MMA fighter Kirill Grishenko is gearing up for a tough battle against South Korean giant Kang Ji Won and said he is up for the challenge.

The two bigs are set to collide at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of the event which will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, the 32-year-old Minks native shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight, particularly how it is a continuation of testing himself as an MMA fighter after a long and established career as a wrestler.

Grishenko said:

"First and foremost, I want to test myself, overcome all challenges to the maximum, and look back and see a huge and awesome track record behind me."

He added:

"I just love this sport, and I know I'm just starting to open up in it. I've been in MMA for only three-and-a-half years, and that's not much yet."

Kirill Grishenko lost in his last two fights after winning two straight to begin his ONE journey. He is now looking to get back on the winning track at ONE Fight Night 23 and reassert his standing as a fighter of note in the heavyweight division.

Out to frustrate him is 'Mighty Warrior' Kang, who is coming off a second-round TKO win over Dutch-American Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif last January.

Kang Ji Won also expects tough challenge from Kirill Grishenko

As much as Kirill Grishenko expects himself to have a battle against Kang Ji Won at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5, so does the South Korean fighter, who thinks his opponent has the skillset to be a handful come fight night.

The Wang Ho representative sized up his Belarusian opponent and is impressed with what he has seen.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

"Well, he is great wrestler, is a tall fighter, and has great cardio. In all objectivity, he's a fighter that has no immediate weaknesses. He is a powerful fighter."

Both Kang Ji Won and Kirill Grishenko are looking to get a big win at ONE Fight Night 23 to pad their records in the heavyweight division and their case for a possible title shot down the line.

