“I want to pave the road” - Rukiya Anpo looks to inspire Japanese fans with spectacular performance at ONE 173

Japanese combat sports superstar and former K-1 champion ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo can’t wait to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization later this year.Anpo will step inside the Circle for the very first time at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, as he showcases his skills on the global stage for the very first time.‘Demolition Man’ will face former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a three-round featherweight kickboxing duel.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Anpo discussed his ambition to be the face of ONE Championship in his home country of Japan. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Demolition Man’ said:“Again, I recognized ONE is the number one striking organization in the world, and I want to pave the road to make ONE so popular and famous in Japan. I believe I will be one of the top fighters in ONE Championship in terms of skill and fame.”Rukiya Anpo says beating Marat Grigorian will not be a problem‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is beaming with confidence heading into his showdown with Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.The 29-year-old star acknowledges Grigorian’s tough test, but believes he will come out on top when it’s all said and done.He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:“Grigorian is incredibly strong and tough, but to me, his style seems very one-dimensional. Of course, I’m preparing and making adjustments, and I know it won’t be completely clean, but I believe it’ll be a fight where he can barely do anything against me.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.