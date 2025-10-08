  • home icon
  "I want to pave the road" - Rukiya Anpo looks to inspire Japanese fans with spectacular performance at ONE 173

“I want to pave the road” - Rukiya Anpo looks to inspire Japanese fans with spectacular performance at ONE 173

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 08, 2025 09:16 GMT
Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo - Photo by ONE Championship
Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo - Photo by ONE Championship

Japanese combat sports superstar and former K-1 champion ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo can’t wait to make his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization later this year.

Anpo will step inside the Circle for the very first time at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, as he showcases his skills on the global stage for the very first time.

‘Demolition Man’ will face former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a three-round featherweight kickboxing duel.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Anpo discussed his ambition to be the face of ONE Championship in his home country of Japan.

‘Demolition Man’ said:

“Again, I recognized ONE is the number one striking organization in the world, and I want to pave the road to make ONE so popular and famous in Japan. I believe I will be one of the top fighters in ONE Championship in terms of skill and fame.”

Rukiya Anpo says beating Marat Grigorian will not be a problem

‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is beaming with confidence heading into his showdown with Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16.

The 29-year-old star acknowledges Grigorian’s tough test, but believes he will come out on top when it’s all said and done.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“Grigorian is incredibly strong and tough, but to me, his style seems very one-dimensional. Of course, I’m preparing and making adjustments, and I know it won’t be completely clean, but I believe it’ll be a fight where he can barely do anything against me.”

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri goes down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

