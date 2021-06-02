"I want to be prepared for everything" - Marvin Vettori comments on Israel Adesanya possibly taking him lightly for their UFC 263 rematch

Marvin Vettori has given his take on Israel Adesanya possibly taking him lightly for their upcoming fight at UFC 263.

'The Italian Dream' made it clear he doesn't care what Adesanya thinks and has watched their last fight over and over again.

During his interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Vettori said that the more he watches his last fight against Adesanya, the more he sees himself winning their rematch.

The UFC middleweight title contender added that he is prepared for everything that Adesanya has to offer.

"I really don't care and I've seen that fight over and over. Man, the more I watch it, the more I see me winning but it is what it is. He does him, whatever he wants to do man. I don't care, I really focus on me. There has been a moment where I like studied and again, and I went back and watched his fights of course because I want to be prepared for everything. But since I've been over with that, I've been over with studying him, it's all about me."

Marvin Vettori also seems prepared for whatever antics 'The Last Stylebender' has in mind.

The Italian mentioned how the champ is usually cocky to his opponents before a fight, but tends to be friendly after the bout.

"So whatever he wants to do, he can do it you know. He likes to be cocky just when he knows he can and then when he can't be cocky no more, he's just gonna be your friend. So I see him being friendly after the fight like he did with Jan and like he did with me the first time back then," Marvin Vettori said.

First they ignore you, second they discredit you, then they play games.

I live free rent in your head.

Soon you’ll have nowhere to run.

I’m waiting for you boy @stylebender pic.twitter.com/sgD7XH0Ip2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) March 5, 2021

Marvin Vettori will aim to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263

At UFC 263, Marvin Vettori's goal will be to become the first Italian UFC champion.

'The Italian Dream' will try and make sure he hands Israel Adesanya his second successive loss in the UFC and his first in the 185-pound division.

The two men are set to cross paths on June 12 in the PPV's main event. The card also features a huge UFC flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figuieredo and Brandon Moreno in the co-main, and includes the return of Nate Diaz against Leon Edwards.

