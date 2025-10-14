“I want to prove that soon” - Yuki Yoza says he is destined to win the ONE Championship world title

Yuki Yoza is no seer or fortune teller, but he's confident of one thing down the road— ONE Championship gold.The former K-1 champion returns to the promotion's global stage for his third fight at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, in another epic firefight.He will challenge ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, in a bantamweight kickboxing bout.Before he shares the Circle with the Thai striking wizard in Japan, the 27-year-old spoke with ONE Championship and made a bold declaration about his destiny in the promotion.&quot;I'm the future bantamweight Champion of ONE. I want to prove that soon. I already beat the undefeated Osmanov, then Petchtanong within a month. I'm the only Japanese fighter who has done that,&quot; Yuki Yoza said.The Team Vasileus representative has, indeed, backed up his confidence with an impressive 2-0 start in the promotion.He became the first man to hand Elbrus Osmanov a loss in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past May. He then put on an impressive performance to secure another unanimous decision nod against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus just two months later.Now, the Japanese warrior faces his toughest test yet in Superlek, who holds victories over elite competition, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Nabil Anane.A victory over someone of Superlek's caliber would validate Yoza's championship aspirations and potentially position him for a shot at ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who attempts to unseat Anane from his Muay Thai throne on the same card, ONE 173. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYuki Yoza is ready to test his kicks vs Superlek'sIn a separate interview with the promotion ahead of fight night, Yuki Yoza said he'd be more than ready to swap kicks with Superlek in Tokyo.“I see him as one of ONE’s pound-for-pound best. I’m ready to test my kicks against his,&quot; the Japanese martial artist declared.Yoza's chopping leg kicks have been an integral part of his arsenal from the very start of his career. The talented striker has used it to rack up some of his most devastating knockouts on his way to multiple titles in K-1.Superlek, who is nicknamed 'The Kicking Machine,' of course, packs just as much power and precision when he attacks his enemy with his unforgiving kicks.Want to witness the action live in Tokyo? Grab your tickets here. International fans can visit watch.onefc.com for broadcast details.