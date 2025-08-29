  • home icon
  "I want to be scared" - Darren Till issues ice-cold prediction for upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 

"I want to be scared" - Darren Till issues ice-cold prediction for upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 29, 2025 10:32 GMT
Darren Till (left) predicts Luke Rockhold (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Darren Till (left) predicts Luke Rockhold (right) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Darren Till recently shared his honest preview of his upcoming boxing match against Luke Rockhold and shared a definitive prediction for the clash. Till believes he can finish Rockhold in the first round and hopes to do "a demolition job" on the former UFC middleweight champion.

Till and Rockhold are set to throw down in the squared circle at Misfits Boxing 22 this weekend. The promotion's inaugural bridgerweight title will be on the line for this clash between the two former UFC stars.

In an interview with Compare.bet, Till previewed the Rockhold fight and explained why he wanted to hurt the American. He said:

"All my focus and energy is on this fight. I want to be stressed about this fight. I want to be scared. I want to be nervous. I want all of that because that's what's going to win me this fight... I'm really f*cking fired up."
He continued:

"I can't wait for it because it's Luke Rockhold. He thinks his sh*t doesn't smell. There's a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out. I've got a fire to knock him clean out. I'm f**king buzzing. I'm going to do a demolition job on him. I'm 100 percent certain that in this fight I'm going to knock him out in the first round. I'm 100% confident about that." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Mike Perry previews Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold boxing match at Misfits Boxing 22

Mike Perry recently previewed the upcoming Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold boxing match. Perry stated that while Till could outbox Rockhold, the American was capable of taking a punch and could be unpredictable in the boxing ring.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow (via @BloodyElbow on X), the BKFC superstar detailed his thoughts on the Till-Rockhold fight and said:

"Sometimes it’s hard to tell with Darren, what he’s really thinking or if he’s just saying things to mess with the opponent. Luke, you can kind of mess with him. He’ll take what you say and get upset about it or something... I think Till will outbox Luke, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Luke with gloves on be a new mythical fighter."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
