"I want to be scared" - Darren Till issues ice-cold prediction for upcoming fight against Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 

Darren Till recently shared his honest preview of his upcoming boxing match against Luke Rockhold and shared a definitive prediction for the clash. Till believes he can finish Rockhold in the first round and hopes to do &quot;a demolition job&quot; on the former UFC middleweight champion.Till and Rockhold are set to throw down in the squared circle at Misfits Boxing 22 this weekend. The promotion's inaugural bridgerweight title will be on the line for this clash between the two former UFC stars.In an interview with Compare.bet, Till previewed the Rockhold fight and explained why he wanted to hurt the American. He said:&quot;All my focus and energy is on this fight. I want to be stressed about this fight. I want to be scared. I want to be nervous. I want all of that because that's what's going to win me this fight... I'm really f*cking fired up.&quot;He continued:&quot;I can't wait for it because it's Luke Rockhold. He thinks his sh*t doesn't smell. There's a little bit of fire in my belly because I know the way he walks around with his head in the sky. I want to knock him flat out. I've got a fire to knock him clean out. I'm f**king buzzing. I'm going to do a demolition job on him. I'm 100 percent certain that in this fight I'm going to knock him out in the first round. I'm 100% confident about that.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMike Perry previews Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold boxing match at Misfits Boxing 22Mike Perry recently previewed the upcoming Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold boxing match. Perry stated that while Till could outbox Rockhold, the American was capable of taking a punch and could be unpredictable in the boxing ring.In an interview with Bloody Elbow (via @BloodyElbow on X), the BKFC superstar detailed his thoughts on the Till-Rockhold fight and said:&quot;Sometimes it’s hard to tell with Darren, what he’s really thinking or if he’s just saying things to mess with the opponent. Luke, you can kind of mess with him. He’ll take what you say and get upset about it or something... I think Till will outbox Luke, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Luke with gloves on be a new mythical fighter.&quot;