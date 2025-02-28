  • home icon
  • “I want to see how he performs” - Denis Puric curious how Takeru's high-octane stye matches with Rodtang’s frenzy

By Mike Murillo
Modified Feb 28, 2025 14:19 GMT
Denis Puric looking forward to seeing how Takeru fare against Rodtang in marquee showdown. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Veteran striker Denis Puric is looking forward to catching the marquee showdown between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon next month. In particular, he is interested in how the Japanese superstar's skills will stack up against that of his Thai counterpart.

'The Natural Born Crusher' and 'The Iron Man' are featured in the headlining contest at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. They will battle under flyweight kickboxing rules happening at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric shared his thoughts on the much-awaited clash between the martial arts superstars, including how he is training his focus on how the former K-1 champion would be performing.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"So that's why that's another reason why I'm super excited to see the fight, because I want to see how he (Takeru) performs. It's one thing hitting the pads and looking good on camera. I better see you perform. I want to see how he performs."
ONE 172 will see the long-planned showdown between Takeru and Rodtang finally realized after their supposed first encounter last year in Japan was scrapped because the Jitmuangnon Gym standout got injured.

In the lead-up, both fighters engaged in a spirited back-and-forth of words and stare-downs, further whetting fans' appetite for their tent pole showdown.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong also excited for clash between Takeru and Rodtang

Apart from fellow fighters, another excited for the much-awaited Takeru-Rodtang clash at ONE 172 is ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who is expecting the event to be the most-watched event in Japanese martial arts history.

The ONE executive boldly proclaimed this last month in the broadcast of ONE 170, highlighting the battle of two of the best-ever martial artists will most definitely have the whole world watching.

Sityodtong said:

"Hundred percent, you know, not only do we have the world's greatest martial artists on the planet, full stop, but if you take a look at Rodtang and Takeru, these are two elite, elite world championship strikers the whole world is watching. And mark my words, it will be the single most-watched event in Japan's martial arts history. Saitama Super Arena, Takeru versus Rodtang."
Apart from the headlining showdown between 'The Natural Born Crusher' and 'The Iron Man' on offer at ONE 172 are five world title matches in kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
