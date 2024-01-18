“I want to send that message” – ‘Sexyama’ wants to electrify Japanese fans in ‘homecoming’ clash at ONE 165

With ONE Championship set to make its long-awaited return to Japan, it wouldn’t be right to have the card not feature Yoshihiro Akiyama, known to many as ‘Sexyama.’

Akiyama is one of the biggest Japanese stars currently on the promotion’s roster thanks to his long MMA career and celebrity status outside of the sport.

The 48-year-old veteran has had the idea in mind of competing up to 50 for some time now and that ball is only continuing to roll coming into January 28 and ONE 165.

It has been over a decade since Akiyama last competed in front of his home fans in Japan, making this event the perfect reason to step back inside the Circle.

He told ONE Championship that he hopes to put on a show for all of his fans and announce his return to his home country:

“I didn’t know that it’s been 12 years already. I’m proud of myself that I came this far. I’m already at a ‘good’ age, so I want to have ‘good’ timing, then I’d also want to show a ‘good’ fight to tell my Japanese fans that I’m back in Japan. I want to send that message through my performance.”

‘Sexyama’ has everything he needs to put on a show for the fans at the Ariake Arena

A Japan card is a great reason for Sexyama to return to competition in ONE Championship but the match-up itself makes this return extra special.

On January 28, Akiyama will share the Circle with Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken in a fight that is sure to deliver one hell of a spectacle at the Ariake Arena.

Switching between a round of boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA to cap it all off makes this match-up a first-of-its-kind special rules super fight that a card of this magnitude deserves.

These two competitors only know his to fight one way and that’s to leave everything on the global stage on fight night.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.