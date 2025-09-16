“I want to have a short road to the top” - Tye Ruotolo dreams of world title glory after pro MMA debut

Tye Ruotolo wants to traverse the fastest route to a world title shot in his mixed martial arts foray. The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion popped his MMA cherry with an impressive submission victory over ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month.The 22-year-old grappling ace looked phenomenal against the previously unbeaten Singaporean-American sensation and put him away via a rear-naked choke in the second round.While Ruotolo doesn’t mind facing more opponents to gather more experience, he wants to face the best of the best right away. It’s the reason why he called out Lee. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking during the ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight interviews, Ruotolo revealed his direct path to championship gold and becoming a two-sport world champion in the home of martial arts:&quot;So I don't really care to have a whole bunch of fights in my MMA career whatsoever. I don't care to beat on guys that I know I can beat. I want to have a short road to the top. And, yeah, so whoever's next, who's going to get me to the belt, that's what I want next.&quot;The replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is now available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Tye Ruotolo thanks twin Kade for helping him prepare for MMA debutTye Ruotolo didn't look like an MMA neophyte at all in his brilliant victory over Adrian Lee.After all, he had lots of practice since Kade Ruotolo was with him every step of the way. The reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion remains undefeated in MMA after three bouts.The Atos stud said in the same interview:&quot;I think he was just so excited, and also, he's injured right now. So he's almost like living vicariously through me, it feels like, you know? But everything he has to say, whether he sees it or not, sometimes it seems like I'm brushing it off, but I take it all, you know, and he always has good advice for me for sure.&quot;