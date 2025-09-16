  • home icon
  "He always has good advice for me" - Tye Ruotolo gives props to twin brother Kade for helping him prepare for MMA debut

“He always has good advice for me” - Tye Ruotolo gives props to twin brother Kade for helping him prepare for MMA debut

By Ted Razon
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:44 GMT
Photo credit: ONE Championship
Tye (second from left) and Kade Ruotolo (extreme right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo acknowledged his twin brother Kade Ruotolo as the catalyst behind his impressive mixed martial arts debut.

The 22-year-old BJJ sensation turned a lot of heads with his submission victory over ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee earlier this month at ONE Fight Night 35.

After blasting the previously undefeated Singaporean-American prodigy with heavy shots on the feet and unforgiving ground and pound, Ruotolo put the finishing touches in Round 2 with a suffocating rear-naked choke.

Check out Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo below:

youtube-cover
According to Ruotolo, he was more than ready for his mixed martial arts foray since his twin guided him every step of the way. He shared during the post-event interviews:

"I think he was just so excited, and also, he's injured right now. So he's almost like living vicariously through me, it feels like, you know? But everything he has to say, whether he sees it or not, sometimes it seems like I'm brushing it off, but I take it all, you know, and he always has good advice for me for sure."
Kade Ruotolo certainly had a lot of tips for his brother since he raced to a 3-0 start in his own MMA journey.

Tye Ruotolo ready to balance MMA and grappling career

While Tye Ruotolo wants to continue lacing the four-ounce gloves, he won't completely abandon his roots.

The 22-year-old vows to continue living up to his responsibilities as the 185-pound submission grappling kingpin, while continuing his MMA journey.

The Atos standout shared in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:

"I haven’t really thought that far, but I just know that I want to do both for sure. I want to keep winning in MMA. I don’t care to have a whole bunch of fights."

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is now available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
