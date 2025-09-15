Tye Ruotolo got an earful from twin brother Kade ahead of pro MMA debut: "It was never-ending"

Tye Ruotolo's successful MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 came with a soundtrack of constant advice from his twin brother and fellow ONE submission grappling world champion, Kade.The promotion's welterweight submission grappling king revealed just how overwhelming his sibling's guidance became during fight camp for his bow in the all-encompassing discipline.&quot;Kade had so much stuff to say. Yeah. So much stuff to say. It was never-ending. Oh, the whole camp, I just kept doing this—I felt bad, I kept doing this to my brother,&quot; Tye Ruotolo shared during the event's post-fight press conference in Bangkok.&quot;Normally, I'm always listening and hearing everything he has to say, but there was so much, I was just like, 'Geez, Kade…'&quot;The 22-year-old California native secured his first mixed martial arts victory with a second-round rear-naked choke submission over Adrian Lee, earning a $50,000 performance bonus in the process.However, based on what Tye had to say, the path to that triumph was paved with relentless input from Kade, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, who has already established himself in the discipline with a 3-0 run. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo believes Adrian Lee has a bright future ahead of him During the same post-fight presser, Tye Ruotolo praised Adrian Lee's spirit and determination throughout their lightweight MMA tiff at ONE Fight Night 35.&quot;Adrian has a bright career ahead of him, and that he’s an excellent MMA fighter for sure. You know he’s part of a sick family of fighters, and I know they’re Samurais, you know?.&quot;&quot;He didn’t want to tap, you know, he got slept, you know? So I know that he’s got a lot of fight in his heart. I know for sure he’ll be back.&quot;Lee's defeat to Ruotolo was the first defeat of his budding MMA career. The 19-year-old's record now stands at 3-1.