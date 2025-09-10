“He’s an excellent MMA fighter” - Tye Ruotolo says Adrian Lee has a bright future ahead of him

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo only had kind words for his ONE Fight Night 35 opponent, Adrian Lee, following their lightweight MMA duel last Friday, September 5.The 22-year-old got his account in the all-encompassing discipline off to a flyer inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, handing the tough-as-nails Lee his first career defeat via a rear-naked choke late in round two.Given their age, star status, and that they're both relatively at the start of their careers, many believe it won't be too long until fight fans get to witness a sequel to their ONE Fight Night 35 classic that saw both men throw everything but the kitchen sink at one another until the match-winning sequence at 4:14 of the frame.During the event's post-fight press conference, Ruotolo was asked about his thoughts on Lee and whether a rematch seems inevitable. The American submission specialist, who earned another US$50,000 performance bonus for his finish, responded:&quot;Who knows? Who knows, you know? I think that Adrian has a bright career ahead of him, and that he’s an excellent MMA fighter for sure. You know he’s part of a sick family of fighters, and I know they’re Samurais, you know? He didn’t want to tap, you know, he got slept, you know? So I know that he’s got a lot of fight in his heart. I know for sure he’ll be back.&quot;While Tye Ruotolo got his first victory in MMA under his belt, Lee saw his slate drop to 3-1. All the Prodigy Training Center athletes' victories have come inside the distance. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo pleased to string together his combinations on the feetMany were eager to see how Tye Ruotolo's striking will come together in his pro-MMA debut against Lee. He didn't disappoint.Reflecting on his tough fight camp adjustments to upgrade the striking facets of his game, the 22-year-old told reporters during the same presser:&quot;I remember at the start of this camp, working with coach Tyler Wombles, I was telling him, ‘Man, my process doesn’t feel sharp, it doesn’t feel natural to me.’ And in the fight today, I just felt like I was just lasering across the whole bunch.”Who would you like to see Ruotolo square off against next in his MMA journey? Do let us know below!North American fans can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.