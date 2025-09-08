WATCH: Check out all the crazy highlights from an action-packed ONE Fight Night 35

The world's largest martial arts never disappoints with its action-packed events, and ONE Fight Night 35 last September 5 certainly kept that tradition alive.

Ad

Seven of the eight scheduled bouts of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing action were all punctuated by highlight reel finishes, delighting the passionate crowd inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium and the millions watching at home.

On its official YouTube channel, ONE Championship recently shared the best moments of the pulsating card.

Relive all the madness, here:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

While the main event bout went the distance, Stella Hemetsberger and Jackie Buntan no doubt put on one of the best striking battles of the year.

This all-female showdown for the vacant ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship was an epic masterclass of the highest levels that went down to the wire.

In the end, Hemetsberger built off the momentum of her two early knockdowns to emerge as Austria's first ONE world champion.

Ad

Elsewhere, teenage phenom Johan Ghazali returned to his winning ways with an emphatic walk-off elbow KO off Johan Ghazali.

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo's MMA debut was a rousing success. The 22-year-old BJJ ace turned a lot of heads with his incredible submission victory over formerly undefeated Adrian Lee.

Elite strikers Shadown Singha Mawynn and Hyu also notched sensational finishes over their respective opponents, Bampara Kouyate and Jordan Estupinan.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 35 full results

Stella Hemetsberger defeats Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision (women's strawweight Muay Thai world title)

Shadow Singha Mawynn defeats Bampara Kouyate via TKO (featherweight Muay Thai)

Akbar Abdullaev defeats Ibragim Dauev via TKO (featherweight MMA)

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats Dmitrii Kovtun via TKO (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Tye Ruotolo defeats Adrian Lee via submission (lightweight MMA)

Johan Ghazali defeats Zakaria El Jamari via TKO (flyweight Muay Thai)

Ad

Natalie Salcedo defeats Macarena Aragon via submission (atomweight MMA)

Hyu defeats Jordan Estupinan via TKO (flyweight kickboxing)

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.