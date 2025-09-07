ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Johan Ghazali vs. Zakaria El Jamari

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:46 GMT
Johan Ghazali (R) kicks Zakari El Jamari | Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali (right) kicks Zakari El Jamari. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali silenced his critics and returned to the win column with style points at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

Ad

The Malaysian-American sensation added to his growing highlight reel with a picturesque walk-off KO against Zakaria El Jamari in their flyweight Muay Thai battle inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5.

‘Jojo’s' first-round destruction wasn't just any other finish for the Malaysian-American phenom. It was a teaser of his evolution as a martial artist.

Eager to get his promising career back on track after two losses, Ghazali shot out of a cannon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, this time, something felt different. His aura still exuded the exuberance of a youthful headhunter, yet it appeared he was now carrying the poise of a seasoned veteran.

Clearly, being around all-time greats Superbon and Nong-O Hama influenced him greatly.

El Jamari was outgunned from the start, forced to clamp into a defensive shell from sheer pressure.

Ghazali showed patience even when he tagged El Jamari early and often. The old 'Jojo' would have rushed in for the kill immediately and most likely gassed himself out.

Ad

Moreover, the punch-heavy 'Jojo' also began mixing up his attacks brilliantly and utilizing his full arsenal to its maximum potential.

Leg kicks snapped against El Jamari's lower half, while body shots ripped into the Moroccan's midsection with surgical precision.

Ghazali's combinations were chaotic but extremely technical. The improvements he made were evident, as each strike flowed seamlessly into the next.

Ad

Official result: Johan Ghazali defeats Zakaria El Jamari via TKO at 2:10 of Round 1

In a desperate bid to turn things around, El Jamari brashly taunted Ghazali, hoping to trigger old habits.

The old, emotional 'Jojo' would have abandoned his game plan once he saw red. But the evolved version relied on his fight IQ, which has been questioned by doubters in the past.

Ad

The Malaysian-American phenom stayed composed and wisely picked his moments. He continued probing with calculated aggression, while waiting for the opening for his kill shot.

With the hapless El Jamari cornered amid the onslaught, Ghazali found the perfect moment and unleashed a well-timed crushing right elbow. The sheer impact sent the Moroccan crashing to the canvas.

Nonchalantly, Ghazali simply walked away, knowing that he had gotten the job done.

Humbled by his past setbacks, Ghazali is back and hungrier than ever to leave a dent in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subsribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications