Johan Ghazali warns ONE Fight Night 35 opponent Zakaria El Jamari: “He’s got to watch out for what I bring into this fight”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai fan favorite Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States plans to blow Zakaria El Jamari out of the water.ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video will pit these two headhunters in a three-round slugfest, live from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 5.‘Jojo’ enters the make-or-break bout following consecutive defeats but believes his recent struggles have only made him a more dangerous opponent.In his pre-event interview with ONE Championship, the 18-year-old phenom guaranteed a more calculated approach to the signature chaos he brings.&quot;He's got to watch out for what I bring into this fight. My aggressive style will always be there, but it's going to be more refined with a lot more tricks.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali has been working diligently to evolve his fighting style while maintaining the aggressive approach that initially made him a crowd-pleaser.The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate overhauled his fighting style, adding more layers to his striking to catch his Moroccan opponent off guard.Admittedly, Ghazali has relied too much on his innate talent, which led to his downfall against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez in his last two fights.We’ll soon see if ‘Jojo’ developed new weapons and tactical improvements that could put him back on the right track at ONE Fight Night 35.Johan Ghazali says opponents started figuring him outJohan Ghazali admits that his early success made him a prime target for his foes, especially against elite fighters in the ultra-competitive flyweight Muay Thai ranks.In the same interview, 'Jojo' says the next step in his evolution is to become unpredictable and sharpen more weapons at his disposal.&quot;From both fights, I think I learned that I needed to switch my style because before, nobody knew who I was – nobody knew the power or the combos I have. However, after several fights, people start studying you, people start realizing, 'Oh, he does this or he does that.'&quot;ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in U.S. Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.