Johan Ghazali says Rodtang told him not to sweat the losses: “It’s nothing to be afraid of”

Johan Ghazali has amassed a legion of followers since competing on the global stage of ONE Championship, including some of the best superstars on the promotional roster.The 18-year-old striking savant currently trains under the tutelage of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, Nong-O Hama, and Petchtanong Petchfergus at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.Besides the aforementioned trio of world-class fighters, 'Jojo' has also built a solid relationship with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.In an interview with ONE Championship, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete revealed how 'The Iron Man' motivated him to continue pushing forward in light of his recent two-match skid in ONE. He said:&quot;He told me, ‘Well, you’re doing good, you’re on track. It’s just that you haven’t fully captured it yet.’ But, in all honesty, it’s minor setbacks. It’s nothing to be afraid of,&quot; the teenager shared in an interview with ONE Championship.Johan Ghazali headed into 2025 with a 6-1 run in the organization. However, he's suffered back-to-back losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez since the turn of the year.He aims to bag a bounce-back win in his flyweight Muay Thai tiff against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali-Zakaria El Jamari is one of four Muay Thai wars set for ONE Fight Night 35Apart from Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari's surefire war, three more Muay Thai contests get underway at ONE Fight Night 35.At bantamweight, knockout machine Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon collides against Russian beast Dmitrii Kovtun.In the co-main event, No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate and No.3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn cross paths in featherweight Muay Thai.Last but not least, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger go toe-to-toe in the headliner attraction with the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line.Fight fans in North America can catch the entire card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.