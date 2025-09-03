  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Johan Ghazali says Rodtang told him not to sweat the losses: “It’s nothing to be afraid of”

Johan Ghazali says Rodtang told him not to sweat the losses: “It’s nothing to be afraid of”

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 03, 2025 10:00 GMT
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. [Images: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali has amassed a legion of followers since competing on the global stage of ONE Championship, including some of the best superstars on the promotional roster.

Ad

The 18-year-old striking savant currently trains under the tutelage of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon, Nong-O Hama, and Petchtanong Petchfergus at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

Besides the aforementioned trio of world-class fighters, 'Jojo' has also built a solid relationship with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete revealed how 'The Iron Man' motivated him to continue pushing forward in light of his recent two-match skid in ONE. He said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He told me, ‘Well, you’re doing good, you’re on track. It’s just that you haven’t fully captured it yet.’ But, in all honesty, it’s minor setbacks. It’s nothing to be afraid of," the teenager shared in an interview with ONE Championship.

Johan Ghazali headed into 2025 with a 6-1 run in the organization. However, he's suffered back-to-back losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez since the turn of the year.

Ad

He aims to bag a bounce-back win in his flyweight Muay Thai tiff against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

Johan Ghazali-Zakaria El Jamari is one of four Muay Thai wars set for ONE Fight Night 35

Apart from Johan Ghazali and Zakaria El Jamari's surefire war, three more Muay Thai contests get underway at ONE Fight Night 35.

At bantamweight, knockout machine Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon collides against Russian beast Dmitrii Kovtun.

In the co-main event, No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate and No.3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn cross paths in featherweight Muay Thai.

Ad

Last but not least, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger go toe-to-toe in the headliner attraction with the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

Fight fans in North America can catch the entire card live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications