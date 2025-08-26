Johan Ghazali relishes opportunity to redeem himself despite back-to-back hurdles: “It means a lot”

Malaysian-American Muay Thai striker Johan Ghazali is beyond pleased for the chance to return to the Circle in search of a much-needed triumph.The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete returns to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in need of a moment of brilliance after falling short in two successive appearances this year.At ONE 170 in January, 'Jojo' suffered a unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan during their flyweight Muay Thai duel. In his return at ONE Fight Night 32, things didn't go his way against Diego Paez once more, with the young gun going down via split decision.Now, more than two months since his latest setback, the Sarawakian athlete is grateful for the chance to get his career back on track against Moroccan dynamo Zakarlai El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.During his conversation with the ONE Championship, He said:&quot;Honestly, it means a lot to get this chance at revenge or redemption. I've been wanting to fight ever since my last defeat,&quot; he told ONE Championship ahead of fight night. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali's knockout power could be the difference-maker vs El JamariAll eyes will be on Johan Ghazali's insane knockout power when he takes to the Circle against El Jamari, who has suffered three successive losses under the promotional banner.The 18-year-old Malaysian-American striking wizard has won five of his six matchups by knockout. His fastest of the lot came at ONE Friday Fights 6 when he sent Padetsuk Fairtex to the shadow realm inside only 16 seconds.Having spent the bulk of his fight camp alongside ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and Nong-O Hama, Johan Ghazali should be able to hit his groove once again and remind the watching world why he's must-watch television when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on September 5.ONE Fight Night 35 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada for free.