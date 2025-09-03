  • home icon
"The goal is to really sharpen up my original style" - Johan Ghazali working hard to evolve as a fighter

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 03, 2025 04:42 GMT
Johan Ghazali - Photo by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali - Photo by ONE Championship

Malaysian-American Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali is hard at work, sharpening his techniques while learning all that he can from the many legends at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

Ghazali trains alongside the likes of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, longtime former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and former bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus, among others.

The 18-year-old Kuala Lumpur native says he’s learned a lot from his seniors, and is excited to showcase his improvements in his next fight.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali explained his hard work at Superbon Training Camp.

‘Jojo’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"They have so many different styles of fighting, and I can work on my kicks, I can work on my elbows, and so much more. The goal is to really sharpen up my original style, just in case I fight against another tricky opponent."

Ghazali is set to return to action this weekend against dangerous Moroccan Zakaria El Jamari in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest.

The two trade leather at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali raves about Superbon Training Camp: “I believe I'm in the best place to level up”

Since he joined the renowned Superbon Training Camp last year, under the watchful eye of Superbon himself, ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali can’t stop gushing about his career development under the legendary fighter.

Ghazali said:

"Besides all the tips, his eye for recognizing what needs to be fixed is really good. This goes back to my point why I believe I'm in the best place to level up now."

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

