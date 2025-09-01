Johan Ghazali on dealing with tough setbacks in recent outings: "I moved out of my comfort zone"

Johan Ghazali has reflected on the valuable lessons learned from his challenging 2025 campaign, revealing how major changes contributed to his recent struggles in ONE Championship competition.The 18-year-old Malaysian-American striker addressed the difficulties he faced during his unanimous decision loss to Johan Estupinan, acknowledging the impact of significant transitions in his career.&quot;There are a few lessons that I have learned this year. The first loss [to Estupinan] was very hard for me because I switched camps, I moved out of my comfort zone, and changed so many things. I mean, it wasn't even that bad from a fight, considering everything I was going through,&quot; Johan Ghazali told ONE Championship.The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp fighter's honest assessment demonstrates his understanding of how multiple simultaneous changes can affect competitive performance. Still, that hasn't affected his competitive fire one bit.Though he suffered another setback to Diego Paez after going down to Estupinan, 'Jojo' is ready to turn the tide and capture his first triumph of the year when he straps on the four-ounce gloves for the third time in 2025 this Friday, September 5.The Sarawakian warrior's recognition of the lessons learned suggests he'd use his recent adversity as motivation when he squares off against Moroccan slugger Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans with an active subscription can watch this flyweight Muay Thai clash live in U.S. primetime on Amazon Prime Video for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali shares what it's like to train alongside legendary Nong-OFor his El Jamari fight camp, Johan Ghazali has been putting in the hours alongside former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.The young Malaysian-American star revealed that it hasn't been easy training alongside someone of the Thai's caliber, but he's extremely grateful for the opportunity to do so at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;For this fight camp, Nong-O has really been helping me a lot. He's also been giving a lot of tips, and he never goes easy on sparring. It's crazy, but I'm making the most of this chance to share the mats with someone who has 300 fights,&quot; he told the promotion.Johan Ghazali's promotional record currently stands at 6-3. The teenage striking phenom debuted with a 16-second knockout at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023.He captured three more triumphs in a row to bag a six-figure contract and a spot on the promotion's main roster. In his main stage debut, the Malaysian-based striker knocked out Edgar Tabares inside 36 seconds.However, since then, he's lost three of his four fights on the global stage.