“He never goes easy on sparring” - Johan Ghazali putting in the rounds with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali of Malaysia and the United States has been soaking up every bit of knowledge he can from legendary Thai veteran Nong-O Hama.‘Jojo’ is deep in preparation at Superbon Training Camp for his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai showdown with Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.Ahead of his return to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Sept. 5, Ghazali told ONE Championship the impact Nong-O has had on him:&quot;For this fight camp, Nong-O has really been helping me a lot. He's also been giving a lot of tips, and he never goes easy on sparring. It's crazy, but I'm making the most of this chance to share the mats with someone who has 300 fights.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt 38 years old, Nong-O is not slowing down anytime soon – something that Johan Ghazali can attest to.The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has been pushing the 18-year-old phenom in training and wants him to unlock his full potential in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.The Thai legend's no-nonsense approach to sparring sessions has provided the Malaysian-American phenom with invaluable preparation for the rigors of elite competition.Johan Ghazali’s willingness to learn from one of the sport's most respected figures demonstrates his commitment to evolving as a complete fighter.Johan Ghazali eager to prove he's more than just a KO artistWhile Johan Ghazali's finishing instincts are undeniable, some pundits have questioned his technical side and fight IQ.'Jojo' certainly has redemption on his sights after dropping his last two contests and going 1-3 in his last four bouts overall.At ONE Fight Night 35, the Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate vows to showcase his growth:&quot;I cannot wait to show my upgrades, and I'm confident I'll be finally able to prove that I'm more than just a knockout specialist who loves to come forward and throw,&quot; he told ONE.ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video will be available live and free for Amazon Prime Video subscribers across North America.