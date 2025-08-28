“I’m in the best place to level up now” - Johan Ghazali relishes world-class training at Superbon Training Camp

Malaysian-American Muay Thai fighter ‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali is thriving under the guidance of elite-level coaching at the renowned Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok as he prepares for his return to action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.The 18-year-old Rentap Muaythai Gym product has been working with world-class athletes, including ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who are both legends in Thailand’s fighting circuit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhazali will face veteran Moroccan striker Zakaria El Jamari in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai war, and the teenage star is looking to bounce back from a pair of heartbreaking setbacks in his ONE Championship career.The training he receives at Superbon Training Camp, specifically under Superbon, according to Ghazali, has proven invaluable.Ghazali told ONE Championship:&quot;Besides all the tips, his eye for recognizing what needs to be fixed is really good. This goes back to my point why I believe I'm in the best place to level up now.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Johan Ghazali eager to show fans levels to his game: “I’m more than just a knockout specialist&quot;‘Jojo’ Johan Ghazali has been hard at work, leveling up his game ahead of his must-win fight against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video next weekend.He told ONE:“I cannot wait to show my upgrades, and I’m confident I’ll be finally able to prove that I’m more than just a knockout specialist who loves to come forward and throw.”Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Johan Ghazali.