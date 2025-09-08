“It’s just incredible” - Stella Hemetsberger left speechless after winning ONE Championship world title

Austria's Stella Hemetsberger unlocked the biggest achievement of her career on the stellar ONE Fight Night 35 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, September 5.The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club martial artist arrived inside the legendary venue with the sole aim of creating history and becoming her nation's first world champion in ONE Championship.After a solid 15-minute showing, the Salzburg native walked away with a unanimous decision win over Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan to lay her hands on the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.&quot;It’s just incredible, again, out of words. I’m just so honored to fight here, get the opportunity, and share the ring with such a class opponent,&quot; the 26-year-old warrior told Mitch Chilson during the post-fight in-ring interview.&quot;I’m just...yeah, I’m just so full of joy, really having the belt on my shoulder for real now.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRecapping Stella Hemetsberger-Jackie Buntan's wild world title fight at ONE Fight Night 35Stella Hemetsberger dropped the ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion with two short right punches in the very first stanza. That only served as a wake-up call for Buntan, who unleashed hell on the ONE Friday Fights graduate in the second and third frames.The Boxing Works athlete stormed in with heavy leather. Right, left, straights, and even elbows flew in at a furious pace. Still, Hemetsberger weathered the storm and found a way to land counters that kept her very much in the game.In the fourth stanza, Stella Hemetsberger's will to win shone. She charged forward despite being on the receiving end of Buntan's volley of strikes, to connect with boxing combinations, body kicks, and effective work in the clinch, to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai as the newly crowned strawweight Muay Thai queen.The entire ONE Fight Night 35 card is available via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American fight fans.