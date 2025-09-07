ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Jackie Buntan vs. Stella Hemetsberger

ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video gave us the birth of Austria’s first ONE world champion.Stella Hemetsberger carved her name in the annals of sports history on Sept. 5 inside the storied halls of Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.But championship dreams don't get realized easily, especially since she had to go through a proven killer like Jackie Buntan to get it.Early on, it was a mesmerizing duel of violence and intellect. Buntan literally drew first blood when she smashed Hemetsberger's nose into a pulp.The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing queen had the clear upper hand, but Hemetsberger has never shied away from adversity. What followed was the product of when talent meets meticulous preparation.Training at Phuket Fight Club, the 26-year-old studied every frame of Buntan's tendencies, noting how her opponent loved to sway and weave to dodge strikes.She patiently waited, calculated the timing, and knew exactly where Buntan's head would be. The first right cross landed flush on the button. For some, the flash knockdown appeared like it happened out of sheer luck.The second knockdown proved otherwise. Same setup, same precision, same devastating result. Buntan was clearly dazed.For Hemetsberger, this wasn't fortune. It was mind-numbing reps in the gym, turning into a legacy-defining moment. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFull results: Stella Hemetsberger defeats Jackie Buntan via unanimous decisionBuntan is no stranger to high-profile fights and managed to keep her bearings after those two knockdowns.Not to be denied, the 28-year-old star displayed her championship heart and flashed her true elite form as the fight went on.The Filipino-American let her hands go, and her signature blistering combinations began finding their mark.But even with a crimson mask, the Vienna-bred warrior’s will remained unbroken.It soon became a war of attrition between two warriors refusing to wave the white flag.Buntan, the ferocious power puncher, finally met her match. The Boxing Works star kept closing in the distance and unloaded her fiery hooks.Hemetsberger showed no fear, responding with her own lethal straights.The fierce female strikers emptied their tanks and had battle scars to show once the full five rounds had elapsed.As the judges' scorecards were being read, Hemetsberger exuded a quiet yet commanding confidence, knowing she had given her all.When the dust settled, and her name was called, it was pure euphoria.Hemetsberger's journey from ONE Friday Fights prospect to world champion was complete.That hard-fought unanimous decision win was her fourth straight victory in the world's largest martial arts organization, and no doubt the toughest one of her life.The full replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.