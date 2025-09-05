Stella Hemetsberger ready to showcase all of her ‘hard work’ in Muay Thai world title shot against Jackie Buntan

For Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger, ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video will be the culmination of years of dedication to her craft.The 26-year-old slugger will step into her first main event showdown on Friday, September 5, against reigning ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan.Claiming the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion, inside the fabled Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, no less, will make Hemetsberger Austria’s first ONE world champion.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA exclusively about her world championship goals, Stella Hemetsberger emphasized her desire to honor the sport's traditions.&quot;I would like to show the hard work, dedication, and technical skillfulness and beauty behind Muay Thai. Also, the respect and values in our sport are very important to me.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger earned the biggest moment of her career through sheer persistence and unbridled dedication.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative boasts a perfect 3-0 promotional record, which earned her a lucrative six-figure contract from the world's largest martial arts organization.Now, Hemetsberger is ready to harvest the fruits of her hard work by capturing 26 pounds of gold against Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans can watch this epic women’s world title fight live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscriptionStella Hemetsberger credits time in Austria and Thailand for her career ascensionStella Hemetsberger built the technical foundation of her striking skills in her hometown in Salzburg.The proud Austrian, however, left her comfort zone to continue improving her craft, training alongside killers at the remodeled Phuket Fight Club.Hemetsberger told Sportskeeda:&quot;I think you can learn different things from each place and gym, and it gives you the opportunity to pick up what works best for you. I learned all the fundamentals back home, but the high-level training in Thailand definitely helps me improve day by day.&quot;