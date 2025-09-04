Stella Hemetsberger says winning ONE world title is "a dream coming true"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 04, 2025 10:52 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger - Photo by ONE Championship
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai contender Stella Hemetsberger of Austria views her upcoming world title opportunity as the culmination of years of dedication and sacrifice in her career.

The 26-year-old believes that finally capturing the ONE world title will validate all of the sacrifices she’s had to make in her life and time in the ring to reach this point.

The Vienna native is set to challenge Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan this weekend for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title, and Hemetsberger is confident she will walk out of the stadium with the coveted belt.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Hemetsberger shared her thoughts on her first world title fight in ONE.

The 26-year-old said:

"Winning this title would just be a dream coming true. All the hard work and sacrifices will pay off. Above all, this gives me the chance to show the world my skills and abilities as a fighter."

Hemetsberger’s emphasis on hard work and dedication shows how truly committed she is to achieving her lofty goals. And the Austrian striking star believes her time is now.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Stella Hemetsberger back in action.

Stella Hemetsberger faces Jackie Buntan for Muay Thai supremacy at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Stella Hemetsberger is ready to square off with Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan for the ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stella Hemetsberger’s next fight.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
