“She's kick-heavy” - Jackie Buntan ready for Stella Hemetsberger’s unique style at ONE Fight Night 35

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States and the Philippines has identified Austrian challenger Stella Hemetsberger's best weapon ahead of their upcoming world title clash.

The 28-year-old believes she has done her diligent homework on Hemetsberger and is ready to face the Austrian’s stern test when the two meet this weekend.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Buntan talked about her opponent's fighting style and shared her observations.

She said:

"I think in all her fights, she's kick-heavy. She likes to kick, and I know she has a background in kickboxing tournaments, but I think that's the biggest thing that stood out to me - she's a kick-heavy fighter."

Buntan will go for double gold when she faces Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title.

The two go to war in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan will fight on until the wheels fall off: “My goal is just to go as hard as possible”

Jackie Buntan is one of the best fighters in the world today in women’s combat sports, and she wants to capitalize on her position to go down as one of the greatest.

She told South China Morning Post:

“My goal is just to go as hard as possible while I still can, and everything lines up as I do that. So in terms of being a legend, yeah, that's I think every athlete's goal, but I think that's also up to the audience, up to the fan base, right? But so far, I have a great following, and it's nothing but love and support. So yeah, I always feel backed.”

