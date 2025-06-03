“The Muay Thai title makes sense” - Jackie Buntan zeroing in on her next goal after claiming kickboxing gold

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan said she is not done with her world title conquering push. She is eyeing the division's currently vacant Muay Thai belt, which she said made a lot of sense.
She touched on it in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that at this stage of her career, it is important for her to make a push for greater heights. She believes going for another world title is one way to go about it.
The 27-year-old Boxing Works standout said:
"I'm at that point now like, 'What's next and how can I top this and keep topping that?' Right now, I think the Muay Thai title makes sense."
In becoming the strawweight kickboxing queen, Jackie Buntan got the better of veteran striker Anissa Meksen in their five-round title joust at ONE 169 last November.
Buntan won by decision, thanks to her crisp boxing skills, landing more impactful shots that swung the tide in her favor for the convincing win.
Jackie Buntan looking to make it a successful Muay Thai title conquest on her second try
Making a go at the women's strawweight Muay Thai world title is nothing new to Jackie Buntan. She vied for the inaugural belt three years ago but lost to Smilla Sundell of Sweden.
The venue was ONE 156 in April 2022 in Singapore that saw the two topnotch women strikers go at it for five rounds. In the end though, it was teen phenom Sundell whose hand was raised in triumph by decision.
The loss was the first for Jackie Buntan in eight matches in ONE Championship so far and something she is itching to redeem herself from.
The women's strawweight Muay Thai world title was forced to be vacated by Sundell after she missed weight in her last match in May 2024.