Jackie Buntan doesn’t feel any pressure heading into her next world title fight: “I don’t necessarily add any more burden”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan of the United States says she’s coming into her next fight with no pressure on her shoulders.

The 28-year-old Filipina-American superstar is gunning for champ-champ status when she competes for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title next weekend at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

The California native understands that professional fighting is stressful, especially at the highest level. But Buntan's confidence in her mental fortitude shows how she's evolved as a champion.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Buntan talked about her championship mentality and explained her approach to managing pressure.

The Bay area resident said:

"I'm pretty good with, with maintaining, you know, the discipline and being able to give myself grace as a world champion. I feel like I've mastered that well into my career so far. So, I don't add any extra added pressure. You know, this whole career path is a lot of stress already. So I don't necessarily add any more burden into the mix."

Check out the full interview below:

Needless to say, Buntan is primed and ready to make history once again, and if she emerges victorious next weekend, she will have two golden belts over her shoulders.

Jackie Buntan vies for double gold against Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

Jackie Buntan is coming to take her second golden belt in the world’s largest martial arts organization when she takes on dangerous Austrian Stella Hemetsberger.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

