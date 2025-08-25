Jackie Buntan shares amazing bond with her dog Jack: “We grew up together”

ONE Championship kickboxing and Muay Thai sensation Jackie Buntan of the Philippines and the United States is one of the most dominant female strikers in the world.

The holder of the ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world title, Buntan is always hard at work in the gym and keeps a small circle of trusted confidants in her corner. One of those confidants is a small, four-legged friend named Jack.

Buntan told ONE Championship about her pet:

“I’ve always wanted to have my own dog. I got him when I was 22 years old, so he was with me through all the shenanigans, going out with my friends late at night, getting food. He was there with me. He grew up with me. We grew up together.”

He further added:

“Even if I’m just gone throughout the day for a few hours, I want to come home to him just to be with him. Especially traveling for the fights because I’m based in LA, so I fly out for a week, maybe 10 days, and I’m gone. So I’m FaceTiming him every day, and my boyfriend sends me photos, all of that.”

Buntan will defend her strawweight kickboxing gold next weekend when she takes on dangerous Austrian Stella Hemetsberger at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Jackie Buntan has "unconditional love" for her dog, Jack

Jackie Buntan will defend her ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world title next weekend at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video against Stella Hemetsberger. Still, she’s already thinking about the time she’ll spend away from her dog, Jack.

She told ONE:

“That’s literally it. Unconditional love. It doesn’t matter how crappy of a day you’ve had or if you yelled at him for being bad. They are going to show up and love you no matter what. They really are your best friend, and that’s what I look forward to every time I’m gone.”

