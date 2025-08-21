Stella Hemetsberger predicts fireworks with Jackie Buntan: "This one is going to be an exciting fight to watch"

Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger is confident her clash with Filipino-American superstar and reigning ONE women’s strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan will deliver an explosive encounter when they meet for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title early next month. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 26-year-old challenger will face off against Buntan in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative believes her technical prowess matches up well with Buntan's explosive style, setting up a potential classic between two of the division's most skilled competitors.Hemetsberger told ONE Championship:&quot;My technical abilities are also very good. So, I know it's going to be a very good fight. I think we somewhat have similar styles, and whichever way it goes, this one is going to be an exciting fight to watch.&quot;Needless to say, defeating Buntan is no easy task. The Filipino-American star has proven to be a force in the women’s strawweight division in ONE Championship.Stella Hemetsberger set for massive career opportunity against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime VideoAustrian star Stella Hemetsberger gets the opportunity of a lifetime to face Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title in her next fight.The two meet in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.The Austrian hopes to make history by becoming her country's first-ever ONE world champion at the historic Thai venue.Hemetsberger earned her title shot after compiling a perfect 3-0 record in the ONE Friday Fights series, culminating in a spectacular first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 that secured her a life-changing US$100,000 contract.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Stella Hemetsberger.