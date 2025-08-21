Stella Hemetsberger thrilled for world title opportunity at ONE Fight Night 35: "This is a dream of mine”

Stella Hemetsberger of Austria is ready to make her dreams come true at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.On September 5, live in the US primetime, the 26-year-old will take on reigning women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan.The victor of this epic female showdown will leave Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.After a red-hot 3-0 start in the home of martial arts, Stella Hemetsberger is ready for her career-defining moment.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club standout earned a life-changing six-figure contract from ONE and will look to extend that Cinderella run by capturing 26 pounds of gold.For Hemetsberger, facing a decorated opponent like Buntan makes this massive moment even more gratifying. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe told ONE Championship in he pre-event interview:&quot;I'm very excited to fight there against a really top opponent and get the chance to fight for the title. This is a dream of mine, and I want to make the most of it,&quot; she said.Beating Buntan, who boasts a 7-1 record against elite competition in ONE, will be much easier said than done.Then again, the underdog Stella Hemetsberger is used to adversity and wouldn’t have it any other way.Stella Hemetsberger lis eaving no stone unturned for championship opportunityStella Hemetsberger has invested years perfecting her striking arsenal in Austria and Thailand.The Salzburg native has developed a high-volume pressure style, which she meticulously fine-tuned behind closed doors.Ahead of the most important fight of her life, Hemetsberger revealed she has gone overdrive in training to secure the W. She told ONE:&quot;I always work very hard for every fight in each fight camp. This fight camp hasn't really been that different, but I'm just making sure I'm putting in all the work I can and getting ready to be the best that I can.&quot;North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on September 5.