Stella Hemetsberger promises to showcase preparation at ONE Fight Night 35: "My time to let all the hard work show"

Stella Hemetsberger is ready to demonstrate the fruits of her labor when she challenges Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Fight Night 35.The 26-year-old Austrian striker will step into the biggest moment of her career inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5, live in U.S. primetime.And she's never been more prepared for a fight in her entire career.During an interview with ONE Championship, Stella Hemetsberger said:&quot;When I walk into the ring on fight night, I'm going to be in the zone and focused 100 percent on the fight. Once I'm in the ring, I know it's my time to let all the hard work show.&quot;The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative's confident mindset reflects her belief that years of dedication have prepared her for this shot at the most coveted prize in women's Muay Thai today.The Austrian sensation arrives inside the legendary fighting venue of Muay Thai, seeking to make history as her country's first-ever ONE world champion while training alongside current ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.Her zone-focused mentality suggests she's mentally prepared for the pressure that comes with headlining a major ONE Championship event, and she's ready to unlock her dreams to close out ONE Fight Night 35 with gold wrapped around her waist. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger's road to a world title opportunityThe Salzburg native's confidence in her preparation positions her as a dangerous threat to Buntan's championship aspirations in what promises to be an explosive main event encounter.So far, Stella Hemetsberger has delivered nothing but all-out action through her three appearances in the organization.She debuted with a striking clinic in a unanimous decision win over Chellina Chirino in October last year. The 26-year-old followed up that sensational display with another solid three-round showing against Anna Lia Moretti.Her breakthrough moment came at ONE Friday Fights 104 with a spectacular first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski, which secured her a life-changing US$100,000 contract.Now, she steps up to challenge arguably the toughest test of her career in Buntan.North American fans can watch this epic world title fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35, live in U.S. primetime, for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.