“I’m the queen” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says no one can beat her in Muay Thai

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil proved once again that she's the cream of the crop as far as 'the art of eight limbs' is concerned.

Ad

Following another successful title defense at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video last weekend, Rodrigues was asked if she thought she shared the space with atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, to which the mom-champ replied that she stands alone.

The 27-year-old champion sent a clear message to potential challengers after retaining her gold against Johanna Persson on Friday.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a post-fight interview, Rodrigues declared her dominance in Muay Thai.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 27-year-old Brazilian standout said:

"For Muay Thai, I'm the queen. But if we need to face, we're going to see who is the zero one from ONE. So let's see."

Fans would absolutely gobble up a showdown between Rodrigues and Phetjeeja, so let's wait and see if ONE tries to make this fight.

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 11 from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on her fight-ending left hook: "We trained a lot on this shot"

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues found her groove in the third round against Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 on Prime Video last Friday, knocking out the Swede with her signature left hook.

Ad

After the fight, Rodrigues gave credit to her training and hard work in the gym. She told ONE Championship:

"We trained a lot on this shot, you know, with the body shot, and then body, and the hook. We've been training this for many weeks already, and then everything worked well."

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atilano Diaz Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.