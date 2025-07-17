"I'm going to be a problem" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes she is the most dangerous woman in ONE

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is making a compelling case for being the most feared female striker in ONE Championship following her spectacular third-round knockout victory over Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33.

The Brazilian striking maestro retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a devastating left hook that dropped the Swedish challenger at 59 seconds of the third round in their main event battle in Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, July 11.

"I don't know if I am, but I am working for this. We're going to work hard for this. And we want that," Allycia Hellen Rodrigues told seasoned martial arts reporter Nick Atkin when asked about where she rates herself amongst the best strikers.

"Whoever is going to fight me is going to have a hard time, and I'm going to be a problem for them."

Watch the full interview here:

The 27-year-old mum-champ's bold declaration comes on the heels of back-to-back highlight-reel finishes that have showcased her devastating finishing ability on the global stage.

Her fourth successful title defense not only earned her another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong but also extended her record to 35-7 while cementing her status as the longest-reigning female titleholder in ONE Championship's striking divisions.

With her confidence soaring and her finishing instincts sharper than ever, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues appears determined to establish herself as the most dangerous woman in the promotion's talent-rich striking divisions.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' dominance in ONE Championship

The Phuket Fight Club athlete made it five victories from five atomweight outings in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 33.

Rodrigues has held onto the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title since she stunned three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex in her debut at ONE: A New Breed in August 2020.

Just a year later, the Phuket Fight Club representative took time off to give birth and raise her firstborn, Josue.

However, she looked as if she didn't miss a beat in her return as she overcame Janet Todd in their world title unification tiff in March 2023.

Since then, she's reeled in a trio of triumphs against Cristina Moraes (unanimous decision), Marie McManamon (TKO), and has now added Persson to her growing list of victims.

