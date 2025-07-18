“It helped me a lot” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues thanks her fans for unwavering support after another spectacular performance

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil has cemented her status as the best atomweight striker in 'the art of eight limbs' following another explosive knockout win at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video.

Rodrigues overcame adversity to defeat Swedish firecracker Johanna Persson via third-round knockout in the evening's main event.

But the 27-year-old mom champ won't take credit for the victory all for herself. In fact, she says her fans have really helped her through the most difficult junctures of training and the fight.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video post-fight interviews, Rodrigues gave credit to her supporters. She said:

"Thank you so much. It's so important for me to have all that support. It helped me a lot to keep training, keep improving, and I keep working, keep doing everything. And to all the fans, not only from Brazil, but from all over the world, helped me a lot. And I'm going to try to keep that belt with us for a long time."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video went down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, July 12.

Fans in the United States and Canada can view the event via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she continues to evolve as a fighter: "We become better and better"

Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is already considered arguably the best pound-for-pound female striker on the planet. But according to the 27-year-old, she isn't anywhere near reaching her full potential.

She told ONE Championship via her coach as interpreter:

"For sure, you guys are going to see a better version of her at every fight she comes. She's going to improve every fight like we're doing. You guys can see, fight after fight, we become better and better, and we're going to keep everything like this."

