“We become better and better” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues continues to improve and evolve into her best version

Brazilian Muay Thai superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has already achieved a lot in her professional career. She, however, reiterated that her evolution as a fighter is not yet done and more can be expected from her moving forward.

The 28-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout made it a fourth successful defense of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title on July 11 at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She chalked up another impressive knockout win, stopping Swedish challenger Johanna Persson in the third round of their headlining contest.

Following her victory, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues spoke to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin about what went down against Persson as well as her continued development as a martial artist.

She said by way of her coach, Leo Elias:

"For sure, you guys are going to see a better version of her at every fight she comes. She's going to improve every fight like we're doing. You guys can see, fight after fight, we become better and better, and we're going to keep everything like this."

Check out what she had to say below:

At ONE Fight Night 33, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues had a battle early against Persson. She, however, stayed the course and was on top of things to hold sway.

It all came to an end in the third round when following an exchange of punches from the outside, she caught her opponent with a solid left hook that instantly dropped Persson onto the canvas.

The 30-year-old Gavle, Sweden native was able to beat the standing eight-count given her after only to find herself dropped for good moments later from a crisp body-head combination from the wolrd champion.

Rodrigues' KO win over Persson also earned her a $50,000 performance from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs Persson is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues satisfied with performance at ONE Fight Night 33

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues took a while before finishing off her title match against Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33. But she was nonetheless satisfied with her performance, citing how they were able to execute what they set out to do.

She spoke about it in the official ONE Fight Night 33 post-fight interviews, highlighting how her third-round KO victory over Persson was well within their game plan.

Rodrigues said:

"I just took the time to find myself. And when I found myself, everything was okay."

The win at ONE Fight Night 33 marked the fourth successful defense of the world title Rodrigues won in August 2020.

