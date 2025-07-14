“She punched a lot” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she was caught off guard by Johanna Persson’s busy hands

Reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil admitted she was surprised by the volume of strikes thrown by Swedish challenger Johanna Persson.

The 27-year-old successfully retained her gold at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. However, Rodrigues acknowledged that Persson, a former WBC Muay Thai world champion, employed an aggressive approach that presented unexpected challenges throughout their bout.

Persson's relentless forward pressure and high output forced Rodrigues to adapt her game plan on the fly. As a result, the Brazilian titleholder found herself dealing with a different level of striking volume than anticipated.

Speaking to the media in the official ONE Fight Night 33 post-fight Interviews, Rodrigues revealed what caught her attention most about Persson's performance.

The mom champ said:

"Just her pressure. We knew she was going to put on the pressure, but we didn't think she was going to put in a lot of hands also. She punched a lot."

ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video was broadcast live on Saturday, July 11 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What's next for Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

At this point, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has ruled the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai division with an iron fist, and there really isn't anyone who can match her strike for strike in this weight class.

That much is clear.

However, she does have a few options. There's Thai star 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, who holds the atomweight kickboxing belt. And then there's Stamp Fairtex, who has expressed her willingness to return to her striking roots, making a rematch with Rodrigues plausible.

