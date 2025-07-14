“The best in the world” - Fans stack praise on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues after making it back-to-back KOs at ONE Fight Night 33

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, scored her second straight knockout victory in her title match last week in Thailand. It had fans buzzing online and heaping praises on her.

The Fortaleza, Brazil native, successfully defended her championship belt for the fourth time at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs Persson on Prime Video on July 11. She knocked out Swedish challenger Johanna Persson in the third round of their headlining match at the event that emanated from Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Championship celebrated the impressive victory of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a post on Instagram. It highlighted how the defending champion was deserving of the victory and the $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong that went with it. The promotion captioned its post with:

"WELL-DESERVED 💰 Allycia Hellen Rodrigues earns a US$50K bonus after her fourth World Title defense!"

Fans gave their stamp of approval on the post, praising the 28-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout's latest victory in the comments section.

Below are screenshots of the fans' comments:

One fighter said:

"Best in the world"

While another shared heartfelt congratulations:

"Wow! Simply incredible! Congrats, Allycia! You really rock, girl! The world best ever!"

While some fan highlighted the hard-earned success:

"Allycia deserves it 100%! She works so hard."

Meanwhile, one fan praised the fight:

"What a strong fight"

A fan claimed to have witnessed greatness:

"Greatness right here. Wholesome wonder"

You can check more reactions below:

Fans' Instagram reactions

The latest successful title defense of Rodrigues was her fourth, since becoming a world champion in August 2020. It was her third win in a row, second straight by KO, and fifth in six matches in ONE Championship. In her professional career, she has an overall record of 35-7.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs Persson is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues on KO win at ONE Fight Night 33

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said that what went down at ONE Fight Night 33 against Johanna Persson fell within the game plan she and her team crafted at training camp.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion stopped challenger Persson in the third round of their headlining contest with a well-placed body and head shot combination. It was a combo that she said they had worked on in the lead-up, and she was happy and proud to have followed through on.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues shared during the post-fight interview session:

"We trained a lot on this shot, you know, with the body shot, and then body, and the hook. We've been training this for many weeks already, and then everything worked well."

Before going for the finish at ONE Fight Night 33, Rodrigues landed a solid left hook that instantly dropped Persson onto the canvas and was given a standing eight-count.

