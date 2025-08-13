  • home icon
  "Ok that was slick" - Fans react to Jackie Buntan's all-out attack against Daniela Lopez

"Ok that was slick" - Fans react to Jackie Buntan's all-out attack against Daniela Lopez

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 13, 2025 13:19 GMT
Fans react to Jackie Buntan's all-out attack against Daniela Lopez. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Fans react to Jackie Buntan’s all-out attack against Daniela Lopez. -- Photo by ONE Championship

American fighter Jackie Buntan always brings thunder and precision every time she competes. It has made her among the strikers of note in ONE Championship since joining the promotion four years ago.

She clearly exhibited that in one of her earlier matches in the "Home of Martial Arts." The setting was ONE: Empower in September 2021 in Singapore, where she dominated Daniela Lopez of Argentina in their strawweight Muay Thai joust on her way to victory by unanimous decision.

Buntan was all over Lopez with her thorough attack in their showdown, with telling and precise hits coming from all directions.

In one instance, she uncorked a nifty kick and punch combination that had her opponent visibly unsettled. It is something that ONE moved to highlight in a recent video post on Instagram, which impressed fans.

"Ok that was slick," one fan wrote.
"One of my favorite setups!😎," a user shared.
"That combo! 😮" another highlighted.
"It's like the gesture of Tawanchai.🔥🔥," a fan moved to compare the move to that of the flow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai has in his game.
"Exceptional 🙌🔥🙌," a comment simply put.
"Jackie has been watching some @liambadco instructional I see 😁😁. Awesome execution," a fan said.
The win over Lopez was the third straight for Jackie Buntan, currently the women's strawweight kickboxing world champion, at that point in ONE Championship, and one of the seven victories out of eight matches she has to date in the promotion.

Jackie Buntan goes for two-sport world title glory in next match

Jackie Buntan looks to add her name to the elite list of two-sport ONE world champions when she plunges back into action next month in Thailand.

The 28-year-old Boxing Works standout will vie for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium. She is going against streaking Austrian fighter Stella Hemetsberger.

It will be Buntan's second attempt at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt after falling short the first time around in April 2022, losing to Smilla Sundell of Sweden by decision.

Standing in the way of Buntan in adding the Muay Thai belt to the kickboxing gold already in her possession is 26-year-old Hemetsberger, who has been undefeated in three matches so far in ONE Championship. Her latest victory was in April, where she knocked out in the opening round Polish-Swede fighter Vanessa Romanowski in their Muay Thai showdown.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

