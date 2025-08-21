Stella Hemetsberger respects Jackie Buntan's credentials: "She has a lot on the line just like me"

Stella Hemetsberger has nothing but respect for Jackie Buntan ahead of their shot at the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on Friday, September 5.The Austrian striker, who hails from Salzburg, competes for the first time on the main roster in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 35. The action gets underway inside Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.Ahead of this potential career-defining moment, Hemetsberger told ONE Championship that she is fully aware of Buntan's credentials as a dangerous opponent. That said, she believes the pressure is on both sides.&quot;She has a lot on the line, just like me. Becoming a world champion in kickboxing isn't easy, and for her to get this chance at the Muay Thai belt – I know she'll come prepared,&quot; the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club representative offered.Hemetsbeger captured three successive triumphs, including a vicious first-round knockout in her last outing, to book her ticket to the most coveted prize in Muay Thai today.Though she has a tough assignment on deck, the Austrian fighter is fully confident in her capabilities to overcome the Boxing Works fighter and leave the Mecca of Muay Thai as the newly crowned strawweight Muay Thai queen. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger says it's a dream come true to fight for ONE goldIn the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, the 26-year-old detailed the significance of the chance to fight for a world title inside the Circle.&quot;This opportunity means everything to me. It's a dream come true, and I'm getting as ready as possible to fight for the most prestigious title there is in our sport,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger added.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch their fight and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free on Friday, September 5.