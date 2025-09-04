  • home icon
  Stella Hemetsberger proud to represent 'the art of eight limbs' in Austria: "Put Muay Thai more in the spotlight back home"

Stella Hemetsberger proud to represent ‘the art of eight limbs’ in Austria: “Put Muay Thai more in the spotlight back home”

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:48 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger proud to represent Muay Thai in Austria. -- Photo from Stella Hemetsberger
Stella Hemetsberger is proud to represent Muay Thai in Austria. [Image courtesy: Stella Hemetsberger's IG]

Stella Hemetsberger is proud to represent Muay Thai in her home country of Austria. She is out to further enhance it as she showcases her skills in the 'art of eight limbs' on the global stage through ONE Championship.

A native of the capital Vienna, the 26-year-old striker has steadily built a solid career since turning professional in 2022. It came following a successful amateur career in the European kickboxing and Muay Thai circuit and other international tournaments.

Hemetsberger came on board ONE last year and has continued to impress, undefeated in three matches to date.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Phuket Fight Club/RS-GYM affiliate expressed pride in how far she has come in her martial arts journey as one of the noted faces of Muay Thai in Austria and her goals moving forward:

"Being even the first contracted fighter from Austria, winning the title would just put our country on the map and hopefully improve possibilities for young fighters. It would also be a great help to put Muay Thai more in the spotlight back home."
Stella Hemetsberger is out to take her ONE Championship journey to a whole level as she goes for a world title in her scheduled fight this week in Thailand.

She will vie for the currently vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35 against the division's kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan. The title match is the headlining contest of the event happening at Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stella Hemetsberger grateful for lessons learned while competing at ONE Friday Fights

As she goes for greater glory at ONE Fight Night 35, Stella Hemetsberger is looking back with gratitude at her experience competing in ONE Championship's Friday Fights series, believing it has prepared her well to be in the position she is in right now.

The Austrian star made her ONE debut in the promotion's weekly fight series in October 2024 and has been undefeated in three matches to date.

Stella Hemetsberger first took on Dutch Chellina Chirino in her maiden outing, winning by decision in their strawweight kickboxing clash. Then in March this year in another kickboxing match, she won by decision over Italian Anna Lia Moretti.

In April, she made her ONE Muay Thai debut and had it impressive, knocking out Polish-Swede opponent Vanessa Romanowski in the opening round.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Stella Hemetsberger shared how her ONE Friday Fights experience has been significant in her development and in opening opportunities for her:

"On ONE Friday Fights, you get the opportunity to experience this great stage while already fighting strong opponents and showing your skills to the world. Fighting actively there has definitely helped me to improve as a fighter."

ONE Friday Fights is a weekly show that takes place at the Lumpinee Stadium and started in 2023. It features top Muay Thai fighters from around the world as well as top prospects coming out of Thailand. It also features exciting MMA and kickboxing matches.

