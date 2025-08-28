  • home icon
Stella Hemetsberger ready to grace legendary Lumpinee Stadium: "Fighting for a ONE world title there is amazing"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 28, 2025 13:16 GMT
(Pictured) Austrian Muay Thai maestro Stella Hemetsberger. [Image: ONE Championship]
Three successive victories on ONE Friday Fights have led Stella Hemetsberger to a career-defining opportunity inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

The Salzburg native features in her first American primetime card in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 to challenge Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ahead of the biggest fight of her career, Sportskeeda MMA caught up with the 26-year-old to get her thoughts on the magnitude of returning to the iconic venue for a chance to claim the biggest title in Muay Thai today.

"It is an honor to fight in this prestigious stadium, and fighting for a ONE world title there is amazing. You can feel that the crowd there is really loving the sport as well," Stella Hemetsberger said.

The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club representative, teammates with ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, kicked off her promotional tenure with a unanimous decision triumph over Chellina Chirino in October last year.

Since the turn of the year, Hemetsberger has added a couple more triumphs, most recently knocking out Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104 to secure a US$100,000 contract and a spot on the main roster.

Find out if she can take her winning streak to 4-0 and accomplish her dream in the promotion in her return.

Stella Hemetsberger lists down what makes Allycia Hellen Rodrigues a special breed

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Stella Hemetsberger revealed that Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has played an instrumental role in teaching her the ropes on what it takes to become one of the best strikers on the planet today.

From there, the Austrian concludes that the atomweight Muay Thai queen is levels above anyone she's ever trained with.

"I really definitely appreciate training with Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues]. Like, it's really good. Her motivation, her dedication, her technicality, and power is impressive," she shared.

ONE Fight Night 35 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
