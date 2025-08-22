  • home icon
  • Stella Hemetsberger credits Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as daily inspiration: "Just seeing her train has always been a motivation"

Stella Hemetsberger credits Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as daily inspiration: "Just seeing her train has always been a motivation"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 22, 2025 11:50 GMT
(From left) Stella Hemetsberger and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Stella Hemetsberger and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. [Images: ONE Championship]

Austrian striking dynamo Stella Hemetsberger has revealed how training alongside reigning ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has elevated her preparation for her next bout.

After amassing three successive triumphs on ONE Friday Fights against Chellina Chirino, Anna Lia Moretti, and a first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski, the 26-year-old arrives on the organization's main roster in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35.

There, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club athlete faces Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship. The card emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.

Ahead of her crucial showdown against the strawweight kickboxing queen, Hemetsberger told ONE Championship how Rodrigues has been a constant source of motivation whenever they share the mats in Phuket, Thailand.

"Ever since I came to Phuket Fight Club, just seeing Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues] train has always been a motivation. I see Allycia almost every day. We meet at the gym, spend time there, and we are training partners as well," the Salzburg native said.
Her recognition of this advantage positions her well for handling the pressure that comes with challenging for world championship gold, especially against someone of Buntan's caliber.

Stella Hemetsberger predicts an 'exciting' war vs Jackie Buntan

Stella Hemetsberger believes she has all the necessary tools in place to create history and put on a show against Buntan.

Though the Austrian doesn't see a crystal clear path to victory against the Filipino-American superstar, she's certain fans will be in for a treat when they collide in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35.

"My technical abilities are also very good. So, I know it's going to be a very good fight. I think we somewhat have similar styles, and whichever way it goes, this one is going to be an exciting fight to watch," she told the promotion in the same interview.

Find out if she can become Austria's first-ever ONE world champion at ONE Fight Night 35. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
