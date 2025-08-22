Stella Hemetsberger analyzes Jackie Buntan's striking ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: "A really nice and explosive style"

Stella Hemetsberger of Austria has keenly studied tapes about Jackie Buntan’s tendencies ahead of the biggest fight of her career.The 26-year-old will take on the reigning women's strawweight kickboxing world champion for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5.Hemetsberger enters this explosive women’s striking showdown at Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium with a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship.The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative earned her title shot after spectacular performances on ONE Friday Fights, capped by a first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski that secured her a $100,000 contract.Apart from her lethal skills in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, a big part of Stella Hemetsberger’s success comes from the due diligence she spends on familiarizing herself with her opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship, Hemetsberger showed respect for Buntan's proven championship credentials:&quot;Jackie has a really nice and explosive style. She always knows how to use her style in different fights and she's had some really good fights in ONE Championship. That said, I know I can give her a good fight.”North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Stella Hemetsberger won't let golden opportunity go to wasteVictory at ONE Fight Night 35 would make Stella Hemetsberger Austria's first-ever ONE world champion.Despite the magnitude of this moment, the ONE Friday Fights alum embraces the pressure of headlining a major ONE Championship event.The Salzburg native's confident mindset reflects her belief that years of dedication have prepared her for this shot at glory.&quot;I'm very excited to fight there against a really top opponent and get the chance to fight for the title. This is a dream of mine, and I want to make the most of it,&quot; she told ONE.