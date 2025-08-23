  • home icon
  • Stella Hemetsberger praises Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: "Her technicality and power is impressive"

Stella Hemetsberger praises Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: "Her technicality and power is impressive"

By Atilano Diaz
Published Aug 23, 2025 03:06 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger (Image by ONE Championship)
Stella Hemetsberger [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Austrian strawweight bruiser Stella Hemetsberger credits her time training with ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as a major advantage for her upcoming world title shot at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

The 26-year-old will face Filipino-American superstar and strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Hemetsberger trains alongside the Brazilian champion at Phuket Fight Club, where she has gained firsthand experience working with one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world on a daily basis.

Hemetsberger told ONE Championship in an interview:

"I really definitely appreciate training with Allycia [Hellen Rodrigues]. Like, it's really good. Her motivation, her dedication, her technicality and power is impressive."
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, Sept. 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Stella Hemetsberger is ready for war against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video: “I’m prepared for everything”

Stella Hemetsberger has left no stone unturned in training as she gets herself ready for a world title shot against Jackie Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

Buntan represents the toughest test in the young Austrian’s career and is currently one of the best female strikers in the world. That means it’s no easy task for Hemetsberger when she squares off with the Filipino-American.

However, Hemetsberger says she is ready for whatever may come on fight night.

She told ONE:

“I’m a complete fighter. However, I still like to be ready for everything that is needed. So, there’s nothing specific that I’ve been focused on, but I’m prepared for everything.”

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
