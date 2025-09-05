Jackie Buntan on her greatest strengths against Stella Hemetsberger: “My adaptability and my IQ”

Apart from her glorious striking skills, ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan believes her unwavering mental fortitude will power her to victory at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.This Friday, Sept. 5, live in U.S. primetime, the Filipino-American slugger will seek two-sport supremacy inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Stadium.The vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title will be up for grabs in her five-round strikefest with surging Austrian Stella Hemetsberger.Jackie Buntan has always taken pride in her tactical excellence under pressure. The Boxing Works student’s composure and ability to make mid-fight adjustments have been crucial throughout her rise in the world's largest martial arts organization.For Buntan, it’s her mental strength that will give her the edge over Hemetsberger. She told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview:&quot;My adaptability and my IQ as a fighter. I give that all to my coach, Bryan [Popejoy]. He trains me to be both those things, be able to adapt in there under high pressure, high stakes, but to be able to stay calm and still use my IQ.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHemetsberger presents a unique challenge with her aggressive pressure style. The RS-Gym and Phuket Fight Club representative went 3-0 at ONE Friday Fights and is gunning for the upset against the favored Buntan.North American fans can watch this epic world title fight live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Jackie Buntan ready for all surprises from Stella HemetsbergerComplacency has never been an issue for Jackie Buntan, who continues to fine-tune every aspect of her game under the watchful eye of coach Bryan Popejoy.After doing her due diligence for the challenge that lies ahead, the California native is confident she'll be ready for everything Hemetsberger throws at her.The ONE strawweight kickboxing queen said in the same interview:&quot;There have been fights where I think the girls are going to come out heavy and strong, but it's the opposite, and vice versa. So anything could happen in there. Whatever she does, though, I'm going to be ready for it.&quot;