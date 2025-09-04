Jackie Buntan says facing taller Stella Hemetsberger is nothing new: “I really try my best to show adaptability”

Jackie Buntan has overcome great odds on her journey to becoming the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion.So, being at a size disadvantage against Austrian striker Stella Hemetsberger doesn’t really faze her ahead of their main event showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA about the height disparity, the Filipino-American emphasized her proven track record against taller fighters:&quot;I've always been the shortest one in all my fights, so I don't think it's going to be any different. I think every fight I showcase how to deal with a taller opponent. I really try my best to show adaptability. I think that's super important as a fighter. So it's nothing new.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJackie Buntan has indeed faced and conquered physically imposing opponents before, from Amber Kitchen to Diandra Martin and Anissa Meksen, just to name a few.The Boxing Works affiliate has practically built her championship career overcoming physical disadvantages.Apart from being notably taller than the California native, Hemetsberger also possesses an imposing volume-heavy style, which powered her to a 3-0 start in the world’s largest martial arts organization.Still, the undeterred Buntan is confident she will leave Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium with two golden belts in tow on Sept. 5.Jackie Buntan sees no other outcome than a victoryJackie Buntan is not the type to give out bold proclamations. The Filipino-American hitter would rather let her fiery striking style speak for itself.In the same interview, the Boxing Works student expressed her desire to achieve two-sport supremacy no matter what it takes:&quot;I never give a prediction, because anything can happen in there. Of course, I see myself being victorious, being on top. I see myself being a better fighter in there, period.&quot;North American fans can watch this epic women’s battle live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.