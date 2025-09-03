  • home icon
Jackie Buntan on Stella Hemetsberger training with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues: "I'm sure it's prepared her well"

By Mike Murillo
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:24 GMT
Jackie Buntan expects a formidable opponent in Stella Hemetsberger, who trained with ONE champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. -- Photos from ONE Championship and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
Jackie Buntan expects a formidable opponent in Stella Hemetsberger, who trained with ONE champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. -- Photos from ONE Championship and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' IG

ONE women's strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan sees a formidable opponent in her scheduled fight this week in Stella Hemetsberger, more so since the latter spent training with fellow ONE world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Boxing Works standout Buntan, 28, will try to make history by adding the vacant strawweight Muay Thai world title to the kickboxing gold already in her possession in the headlining contest at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5 at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Standing in the way of her push is streaking Austrian striker Hemetsberger, 26.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Buntan shared her thoughts on her opponent, including how Hemetsberger has become more potent with the help of solid training partners at Phuket Fight Club, including atomweight Muay Thai world champion Rodrigues.

Jackie Buntan said:

"I'm sure it's (training with the likes of Rodrigues) prepared her well. It's a good gym. She has great training partners, and that's what makes a good fight, is two athletes who have put in good work with a good training camp, and good coaches and training partners. I think that's going to showcase come fight night."
Hemetsberger is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, the last three under ONE Championship. She has been training in the same gym as Rodrigues for a while now and shared that she has learned a lot from the Brazilian champion.

Jackie Buntan, meanwhile, is also on a roll, winning her last four matches. She is out to make it back-to-back world title conquests after claiming the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title in her last fight in November, beating Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen by decision.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan looks to achieve more as a martial artist

Jackie Buntan has had a lot of success doing martial arts and wants to achieve more while she still can and amid the opportunities presented to her in ONE Championship.

The reigning women's kickboxing world champion touched on it in an interview with the South China Morning Post in line with her scheduled match this week at ONE Fight Night 35, saying:

"I know well in my heart that I'm just trying to get absolutely everything I can out of this sport. You know, we're not able to do this forever."

Jackie Buntan has established herself with a solid professional fighting career in ONE Championship. Since joining the promotion in 2021, the Filipino-American fighter has been on a steady ascent, sporting a 7-1 record on her way to becoming a world champion.

