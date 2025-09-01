“We have very different strengths” - Jackie Buntan intrigued by clash of styles with Stella Hemetsberger

Filipina-American ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan is anticipating a fascinating stylistic clash when she faces dangerous Austrian challenger Stella Hemetsberger for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship this weekend.

The resident of California’s Bay area will attempt to reach double champ status when she steps into the ONE Championship ring in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Buntan acknowledges Hemetsberger’s unique style, and says she has prepared well for the Austrian dynamo.

The Filipina-American told the South China Morning Post:

"I think we have two very different styles, very different strengths at that. But I always say it every interview, I always strive to be adaptable. But not only that, being able to be powerful, technical, fast, all things firing once I'm in there."

That being said, Buntan is confident that she will emerge victorious on fight night, and with another coveted golden belt over her shoulders.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.

Jackie Buntan plans to use her time at the top to do something great

Filipina-American Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan is one of the most talented female strikers in the world today, and she wants to capitalize on her status among the elite.

She’ll get the chance to do exactly that when she steps into the ring with Stella Hemetsberger in the main event at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.

Buntan told the South China Morning Post:

"I know well in my heart that I'm just trying to get absolutely everything I can out of this sport. You know, we're not able to do this forever."

